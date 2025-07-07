Nets GM Sean Marks Lauds Rookie Guard Nolan Traore
The Brooklyn Nets’ Summer League starts on July 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. All of the Nets’ five rookies are included on the roster for the Las Vegas-based event.
Nolan Traore, the No. 19 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will see his first action in a black-and-white Brooklyn uniform. He broke down how his first days as part of the Nets organization went.
“We started to work [ever] since the first day,” he said. “We’re just excited about the journey we can do, and excited about the team we can have. A lot of young guys, a lot of pace. It’s great city too, so it's good to be here. Really happy to be part of the Brooklyn Nets.”
Head coach Jordi Fernández has previously pointed to wanting to play with more pace. The Nets’ Summer League squad will be coached by assistant Steve Hetzel, who finished with a 3-2 record last summer.
General manager Sean Marks also spoke ahead of Summer League. The New Zealand-born executive broke down his interest in the French point guard.
“I really enjoyed going over there and watching him play live,” Marks said.
The third episode of the Nets’ 2025 draft docu-series ‘SCOUT’ followed Marks and assistant general manager B.J. Johnson on a trip to Europe. The pair is observed evaluating a Saint-Quentin game.
“I think it's one thing to watch on film and so forth, but live and in person, you get to see his athletic ability, you get to see the speed, the first step, breaking down defenses and so forth,” the Brooklyn GM continued. “I think those are some things that you can't necessarily teach. You either have that innate ability or you don't, and he has that, and that was really exciting for us.”
Traore averaged 12.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 41.0/31.4/71.1 shooting splits over 44 games across all competitions with Saint-Quentin. The 19-year-old was widely seen as a lottery pick in the buildup to the 2025 draft cycle, meaning that he could be a steal for the Nets.
Marks added: “I love the draft process. I love getting to meet these young men and all the other people in the draft themselves and get a feel for how they all fit. How are they gonna fit with us, how are they gonna fit with each other, how are they gonna fit with our coaching staff, how are they gonna fit in Brooklyn?”
He was sold on Traore, referring to his leadership skills as a young pro in France. The new Nets rookie made his pro debut when he was 17 years old.
“He had the respect [from] his team, and for a young man to have that at this age is quite unique,” Marks said.