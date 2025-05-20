Teams Ahead of Brooklyn Nets in Giannis Sweepstakes
NBA trade rumors are extremely tricky this time of year. With the playoffs still going on, it's hard to gauge where a star might end up, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is likely to be moved based on the Milwaukee Bucks' recent stretch of first-round exits, their lack of draft capital, and high interest from other teams.
Antetokounmpo is set to meet with the Bucks within the next week, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. If Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo mutually decide that they should go in opposite directions, teams will come flocking to grab the two-time MVP from the state of Wisconsin.
The Brooklyn Nets have been rumored to be a top team for Antetokounmpo, according to multiple reports. He is a prime target for them could prefer to stay in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are not to be taken lightly in trade rumors despite being in the early stages of a rebuild.
Brooklyn has allocated plenty of draft capital to make a move for Antetokounmpo, but the one thing the organization lacks is promising talent already in the league. There are three teams in play for the superstar who have a great shot at beating out the Nets for his services.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies are a sneaky team to acquire Antetokounmpo and have more leverage in a trade despite being a small-market team. Memphis can technically go after him and successfully land a deal with the combination of young players and draft picks.
Keep in mind, Antetokounmpo does not have a no-trade clause in his contract. The Bucks can, and likely will adhere to any list of teams he would like to join, but if the Grizzlies propose an offer they can't refuse, expect Memphis to be a major player.
The Grizzlies can spare young players like Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and others, as well as any of the six first-round picks they have from 2026 to 2031. That beats out Brooklyn's young talent, and seeing as how Memphis can match the number of picks, the Nets are beat in this scenario.
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs are the most obvious team to be linked to Antetokounmpo after the NBA Draft Lottery. San Antonio owns the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in the draft, and the team can throw in so many more players and picks to bring the 30-year-old to play with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.
With eight first-round picks from 2025 to 2031, plus promising talent like Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan, among others, the Spurs have serious leverage and pose the best return in terms of draft capital.
The Nets were hoping to land a top pick to either draft a franchise changer or potentially use the pick in a trade. However, now that the Spurs can offer what should be Dylan Harper and another lottery selection, San Antonio jumps Brooklyn in terms of leverage.
Houston Rockets
While the Spurs have the best draft compensation to offer, the Rockets have the best talent that could immediately give the Bucks players to build around. Houston found great success this past season as the second seed in the Western Conference, but after an ugly first-round exit, the Rockets should be looking to an answer to their offensive struggles.
Houston can offer any of the following players that would immediately entice Milwaukee: Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and more names that don't get many opportunities. It's a pick-your-poison trade if the Bucks are prioritizing the Rockets' players.
Ideally, Houston wouldn't want to give up Sengun or Thompson, the two most valuable assets on the roster. Even if those players aren't involved, a combination of other players plus the Phoenix Suns' 2025 and 2027 draft picks (along with other capital) easily clears whatever the Nets can offer. The Bucks wouldn't have to wait to start building talent with a few players already coming back in a deal.