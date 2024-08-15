The Brooklyn Nets Have a Rotation Issue Heading Into 2024-25
An NBA team has 240 available minutes to allocate throughout their roster in a regulation game. The Brooklyn Nets still currently roster Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Schroder and Bojan Bogdanovic, all of which have proved to be capable of carrying an adequate workload throughout their careers.
Assuming those five veterans command somewhere around 90 minutes total per contest, that leaves just 150 minutes to spread among the younger prospects. Cam Thomas is widely expected to be the focal point of Brooklyn's offense next season. Recently signed Killian Hayes will need substantial minutes to wash away the downfall of his stint with the Detroit Pistons. Second-year up-and-comers Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney are projected to be members of the Nets' future core.
That's not even accounting for $100 million big man Nic Claxton, recently-acquired Ziaire Williams or returner Keon Johnson.
The Nets have a minutes problem. And that's okay, but it needs to be solved. It's time for General Manager Sean Marks to get busy.
While rumors suggest Brooklyn's plan is to hold Johnson and Finney-Smith until next February's trade deadline, it may be smart to move at least one of them now. Schroder, after displaying Olympic heroism in Paris, should be locked in at the starting one spot. Bogdanovic was traded to New York last season for a solid return, and should still carry some value. He appears to be another trade candidate ahead of training camp.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez will have a tall task discovering his rotation if no moves are made prior to opening day, but given he was voted as the best assistant in the league last season, there is no data that suggests the 41-year-old will have trouble making things work.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.