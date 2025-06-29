The Brooklyn Nets’ Summer League Sleeper With a Real Shot to Earn a Roster Spot
Yesterday, DraftExpress announced that former Ole Miss forward Dre Davis would be joining the Brooklyn Nets at the Las Vegas NBA2K26 Summer League. Davis is the latest addition to the Nets' summer league squad, but he may have an inside track to a standard NBA contract.
Davis played five seasons of collegiate basketball, including stops at Louisville, Seton Hall and Ole Miss. He started 111 games across his college career, emerging as a dependable two-way wing with unteachable toughness. Davis' grit and versatility are his two greatest attributes.
But why would Brooklyn extend a contract offer to a 23-year-old undrafted prospect when they literally just selected five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft?
Davis may already have an advantage over his peers, also attempting to make the team, purely because of his approach to the game. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has been extremely outspoken since becoming the lead man about building a culture. Davis represents the exact culture Fernandez is attempting to create.
For those thinking: "After taking four guards in the first round, how could there be room for Davis on the active roster?"
While Davis is yet to take the floor on a professional level, his defensive capabilities are NBA-ready, and his frame allows him to guard one through four. He's 6-foot-6, weighing 210 lbs, but can play beyond his size. Plus, Davis has a high basketball IQ and is unselfish with the ball while maintaining the ability to get a bucket on his own whenever he so chooses.
Many players have carved out eventual roles on top teams after extremely successful summer league performances. Kent Bazemore, Naz Reid and two-time champion Alex Caruso were all "discovered" during summer league.
Reid's story actually presents a great blueprint for Davis and other players like him. Show out in Vegas, earn a two-way contract and continue to prove your worth. Eventually, just as Reid did days ago, the hard work will turn into a massive payday.
Obviously, fans will have to wait to see Davis on the court to evaluate how he fits into the Nets' future, but they should be excited that a player of his stature (and mindset) will be suiting up in the black and white.