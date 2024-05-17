The Highs and Lows of Day’Ron Sharpe Shooting Threes for the Nets
In 2021, Jermelle Fraser, a player development coach for Montverde guaranteed that Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe is fully capable of knocking down the 3-point shot consistently. Fraser had the former Tar Heel play for him before going off to the NCAA where he would attempt just two threes and not make any, which is quite bizarre.
Fraser said, "Although at Montverde we didn't need him taking those and at Carolina it was almost the same, he can knock it down and is not afraid to shoot it."
After playing threes seasons in the NBA, what Fraser said was right. Sharpe slowly got the ball rolling from behind the arc in his rookie season, attempting seven threes and knocking down two. In his second season, he had 11 3-point attempts and sank six. This season, Sharpe attempted 15 threes and made four.
There's no doubt the Nets big man would have made it to the league without shooting threes. In fact, he would still be in the league without it. With the Nets' starting center not showing as much promise from downtown, Sharpe hails as the best shooting center on the team. There was a small drop off though, not a drastic one, in accuracy from three for him this season compared to last season. However, he's getting those shots up more each year, which is always a good sign. At the end of the day, we can't deny that his stroke is fluid. He did not just pass the eye test since leaving the Tar Heels.
Brooklyn's new head coach, Jordi Fernandez, should encourage Sharpe to shoot more threes next season in this new offense. It will be then where with a bigger sample size of perimeter shots attempted, he will go through another evolution from deep, which could only help the Nets moving forward. Envision Sharpe eventually knocking down threes at a high enough clip in attempts around 40 threes, hovering around 37% precision like the best back up center in the NBA, Naz Reid. Reid has 40 threes attempted already on the Minnesota Timberwolves' journey to Game 7 in the Conference Semifinals with the Denver Nuggets.
The goal for Sharpe next year should be to have those bad shooting games here and there from three since that's inevitable as a stretch big.
