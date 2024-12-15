The Obscure Effect of Nets' Dennis Schröder Trade
Come tomorrow, the Brooklyn Nets' deal sending Dennis Schröder to the Golden State Warriors is expected to become official. But the widespread effects will take place throughout the 2024-25 campaign, and extend into the offseason.
Despite the obvious implications of the trade, more obscure ones do emerge, specifically with Brooklyn's younger players.
While Cam Thomas remains on the mend from his hamstring issue, the Nets are left without true depth in the backcourt outside of Shake Milton.
Enter Killian Hayes and Dariq Whitehead.
A lottery selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Hayes signed with Brooklyn this past summer but ultimately didn't survive final roster cuts and earned a spot on its G League affiliate. He resides on the Long Island Nets alongside Whitehead, the Nets' first-round selection last season.
The former has yet to be recalled from the G League since landing with Brooklyn, and the latter has only appeared in three games this season. To Whitehead's credit, he took full advantage of his opportunity in Dec. 2's blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls, connecting on six 3-pointers en route to 18 points.
With the departure of Schröder (and more transactions expected in the future), both young players could gain roles on the active roster.
In Jordi Fernandez's first season at the helm, gaining experience for Hayes and Whitehead will pay dividends while the Nets continue navigating year one of their complete overhaul.
As Brooklyn says goodbye to one guard, it could be welcoming another two in the coming days.
