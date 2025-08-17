The State of the Brooklyn Nets as the 2025 NBA Offseason Slows
The Brooklyn Nets' offseason has been filled with the NBA Draft, signing players to new contracts and compiling assets for the future in general.
The majority of the roster will be making less than $5 million this season, with clear intentions of having money to spend come next offseason. That can make this season seem like somewhat of a nothing year, but there is excitement in the youth movement.
Given Brooklyn's current financial situation and future assets, we will take a look at the present and future construction of the organization.
Rookie Scale Contracts
• Egor Demin ($6.9 million, RFA 2029)
• Nolan Traore ($3.8 million, RFA 2029)
• Noah Clowney ($3.4 million, RFA 2027)
• Drake Powell ($3.4 million, RFA 2029)
• Dariq Whitehead ($3.2 million, RFA 2027)
• Ben Saraf ($2.9 million, RFA 2029)
• Danny Wolf ($2.8 million, RFA 2029)
Nearly half of the roster is on rookie contracts, which bodes well for the future. All seven of these players could also play a role for the team throughout this season. Third-year players like Clowney and Whithead can begin working on contract extensions with the Nets after the 2025-26 season if there is mutual interest from both sides.
Other Contracts
• Keon Johnson ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)
• Jalen Wilson ($2.2 million, RFA 2026)
• Tyrese Martin ($2.2 million, RFA 2026)
• Drew Timme ($2 million, RFA 2026)
• Haywood Highsmith ($5.6 million, UFA 2026)
These players find themselves in a strange middle ground where they have passed the threshold of their first contracts. This is also the group that is in the most danger of being cut before the season begins.
Large Contracts
• Michael Porter Jr. ($38.3 million, UFA 2027)
• Nic Claxton ($25.4 million, UFA 2028)
• Terance Mann ($15.5 million, UFA 2028)
The bulk of Brooklyn's money is being poured into these three players. The Nets plan on keeping Porter Jr. around because of the fit he has with others on the roster. Claxton and Mann are expected to play key roles to begin the season, but could be trade candidates at the deadline.
Draft Assets
• Future first-round picks: 13
•Tradable first-round picks: 10
• Future second-round picks: 19
The picks previously mentioned are all future assets from as far out as 2032. With the Nets selecting five first-rounders in the 2025 NBA Draft, the front office may opt to make trades with their stockpile of draft capital.
Financial Situation
• Below the cap: $22.5 million
• Below the minimum floor: $19 million
Brooklyn has the most cap space in the league currently, but will need to reach the minimum floor or else penalties will be incurred. The signings of Day'Ron Sharpe, Ziaire Williams and Cam Thomas should help make up some of the difference.