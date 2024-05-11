Three Brooklyn Nets Mock Trades For Dejounte Murray
Back in February, Kyle Nuebeck of PHLY Sports reported that the Brooklyn Nets were reportedly "monitoring" Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. There were rumors of him being traded at the deadline, however, Murray remained in Atlanta for the rest of the Hawks' 36-46 season.
Now, it looks like he's as good as gone this summer, and Brooklyn can strike while the iron's hot. With no first-round pick in this year's draft and limited cap space this summer, the Nets' main way to make a splash is via trade. They certainly have the assets for Murray.
Nets receive: Dejounte Murray, 2025 second-round pick (via MIN)
Hawks receive: Cameron Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV, Dariq Whitehead and a 2025 first-round pick (via PHX)
This is a scenario that the Hawks would take if they decide to keep Trae Young. Johnson is a solid 3-and-D wing who adds depth off of the bench given Atlanta's current roster. Walker's contract is up this summer, so Atlanta would need to give him a new deal, but this past season he took full advantage of his minutes. The 25-year-old averaged 9.7 points on 38.4% shooting from deep in 17.4 minutes per game.
Dariq Whitehead is just 19 years old and has plenty of time to grow. To top it all off, the Hawks get Phoenix's first-round pick next season, which would likely be in the back half of the round.
As for the Nets, they get Murray, who averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists this past season. People forget that Murray once averaged a near-triple-double while playing point guard for the San Antonio Spurs just two seasons ago. They get their franchise point guard and a distributor for Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges.
Nets receive: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic
Hawks receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Noah Clowney, 2025 first-round pick (via PHX), 2027 first-round pick (protected 1-8 via PHI), 2026 second-round pick
This is a win-win for both sides but for opposite reasons. The Hawks get one of the best perimeter defenders in the league in Finney-Smith, but also a future. Noah Clowney just had an impressive back-end to his rookie year, and with two firsts, Atlanta has a brighter future if they decide to get rid of Young.
That's not even the best part of this deal. The Hawks would save $24.5 million by trading Murray and Bogdanovic, who combined to make $42.6 million this season.
As for the Nets, they get their point guard and another potential starter in Bogdanovic, who averaged 16.9 points this past season. It's a risk, but the unselfishness of both players would work great in Jordi Fernandez's new offense, with a core of Murray, Thomas, Bridges, Bogdanovic, and if they decide to keep him, Nic Claxton.
Nets receive: Dejounte Murray, 2028 first-round pick (unprotected), 2025 second-round pick (via MIN)
Hawks receive: Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX)
This is a massive gamble for both sides, but it can also be a win-win. The Hawks get their future stamped in Thomas, with a solid veteran in Johnson, plus the coveted 2027 first-round pick from Phoenix. Three years down the road, who knows what the Suns will look like? If they blow it up, that pick will be extremely valuable.
As for the Nets, while they do give away a valuable piece in Thomas, they get Murray, a former All-Star with immediate impact. That 2028 unprotected first-round pick can very well be just as valuable as Phoenix's pick. Now that Murray is gone, and if the Hawks trade Young as well, they're rebuild makes that pick highly coveted.
Again, it's a gamble for both sides, and I can see why people from both fanbases would hate this trade, but the benefits for both teams are too good to pass up.
