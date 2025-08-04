Three Nets’ Rookies Listed as Potential Award Winners
The Brooklyn Nets maximized their odds at coming away with good players this offseason, taking a record five first-round prospects at the 2025 NBA Draft.
Their haul wasn’t necessarily revered by draft experts, with most actually dubbing them losers of the event. But the organization stuck to its guns in betting on multiple connective handling prospects such as Egor Demin, Nolan Troare, Ben Saraf and even Danny Wolf. Drake Powell, a North Carolina one-and-done, was the lone selection of the five who fits a more confined, traditional role.
In augmenting their chances at positive players, they also did so at coming away with the Rookie of the Year Award, though the odds still aren’t massively in their favor.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Nets have three players listed as potential ROY winners, none of which have great odds at coming home with hardware.
The team’s top pick in Egor Demin has the best odds, coming in tied at No. 12 at +7500. Drafted at No. 8, it’s widely expected that the former BYU one-and-done will need more than a season to gain his sea legs, and could struggle to assimilate to a primarily off-ball role.
Tied for the sixteenth-best odds at +15000 with three others is Danny Wolf, a unicorn-esque forward whose game feels more suited to a wing than a 7-foot big. Wolf, in the least, has plenty of experience having played three collegiate seasons and for Israel in the FIBA U20’s, though he too likely will have an uphill battle to early NBA success.
The third and final Net to make the list is French guard Nolan Traore, who finished tied with the final six players on the 27-player list sat +25000 odds. Traore at least has professional experience, having played a few seasons with Saint Quentin of the LNB Elite, though he didn’t show much progress in Year 2.
Still, Traore was once though of to be one of the best players in the class, and could re-tap into the scoring and passing instincts that once saw him as high as the top-five.
The No. 1 pick Mavericks’ forward Cooper Flagg has far-and-away the best odds at coming away with the award, seeing a -185 chance compared to the next-best in Wizards’ Tre Johnson as +800.
