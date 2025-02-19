Three Players the Brooklyn Nets Should Sell This Offseason
Many expected the Brooklyn Nets to do most of their roster movement at this year's trade deadline rather than wait until the 2025 offseason. In the early stages of a rebuild, the Nets have held on to multiple veterans while being relatively uncompetitive over the last two years. Unfortunately, that trend will continue through the rest of the regular season, as Brooklyn was silent the week of the deadline.
The Nets will have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, mainly surrounding their veteran talent. While Brooklyn has some talented players that have won the team some games, it's not enough for a playoff appearance.
Contenders around the league have expressed interest in these players leading up to the trade deadline, and the Nets can maximize their trade value this summer. Here are three players they need to sell on the trade market this offseason:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Bogdanovic is losing value but doesn't necessarily fit in with this group. The 35-year-old was included in the Mikal Bridges trade from the New York Knicks but has yet to take the floor this season due to undergoing surgery on both his wrist and foot.
Bogdanovic averaged 10.4 points in 19.2 minutes last season with the Knicks, but really impressed with the Detroit Pistons before the 2024 trade deadline. In Detroit, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 20.2 points on 41.5% shooting from three.
While teams may not be as interested in Bogdanovic due to his age and recent injuries, the Nets can still get some sort of value out of him and free up cap space with a deal. Either way, the veteran forward doesn't fit Brooklyn's timeline.
Nic Claxton
There's a good argument for the Nets to keep Claxton for the future, as he's only 25 years old and signed a four-year, $97 million contract last summer. However, he'll be nearly 29 when his contract is set to expire, and there's no telling how long Brooklyn's rebuild may take.
Claxton has been the Nets' defensive anchor for a few seasons, averaged 10.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks this year. Injuries have slowed his production, but when fully healthy, he's an All-NBA caliber defender.
The Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest in Claxton before the trade deadline, but Brooklyn held on to the 6-foot-11 rim protector. Given his relatively young age, playoff experience, and team-friendly deal, he could attract serious trade interest from teams around the league this summer.
Cam Johnson
Johnson has been the most obvious Nets trade candidate for months. The 28-year-old is having a career year, averaging 19.1 points on 48.8% from the field and an incredible 41.3% from three. His elite efficiency and playoff experience made him one of the most coveted role players before the deadline.
In a surprising move, Brooklyn decided to keep Johnson rather than deal him. In fact, the organization was reported to not have been selling him, rather merely fielding offers.
This summer, the Nets can maximize Johnson's value with more time to shop him around. It's imperative that they trade Johnson, as he takes minutes away from the young core. Trading Johnson should be Brooklyn's top priority this summer, as the team will have lucrative offers for the veteran.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.