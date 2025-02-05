Nets Unlikely to Move Cam Johnson on NBA Trade Deadline Eve
Trade rumors surrounding the Brooklyn Nets and forward Cam Johnson have been swirling for months, but now it seems speculation on whether or not he will be traded will come to a close. Even with multiple teams interested in Johnson, the Nets are unlikely to move the veteran.
According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, Brooklyn is unlikely to trade Johnson ahead of tomorrow's NBA trade deadline. In fact, the Nets, surprisingly, were never shopping the forward in the first place, rather they were fielding calls with an asking price of two first-round picks.
"But with the trade deadline fast approaching at 3 p.m. on Thursday — and sources telling The Post that Brooklyn is not shopping Johnson — it seems more and more likely that no team offers enough to get the Nets to change their minds," Lewis wrote.
"League sources have consistently told The Post that the Nets — who were obviously highly motivated to deal away [Dennis] Schroder and [Dorian] Finney-Smith, since both were 30-somethings set to hit unrestricted free agency — have not been shopping Johnson."
At 28 years old, Johnson is having a career year, averaging 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.9% from three. While he's been a positive for Brooklyn this season, the Nets do not need his services as they are in the early stages of a rebuild. They were fielding offers for Johnson for the same reasons they traded Schroder and Finney-Smith.
Brooklyn now finds itself with multiple veterans on the roster just one day before the NBA trade deadline. Johnson, Bojan Bogdanovic, Ben Simmons, and others remain on the roster, which could affect its position in the 2025 NBA Draft.
More than a third of the NBA expressed interest in Johnson back in December. Nearly all of those teams were playoff and championship contenders, but with Brooklyn's high asking price, teams have shifted elsewhere.
The Nets could wait until the offseason to actively shop Johnson in order to maximize his value. However, there is no guarantee that he'll keep up this production for the rest of the season. For now, it looks like the veteran is staying in Brooklyn.
