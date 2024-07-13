Three Takeaways From Brooklyn Nets' Summer League Opener
In the first half of the Brooklyn Nets' summer league opener against the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas, the team looked out of control and sloppy. Players were seemingly operating 90 miles a minute, exuding maximum effort but lacking true discipline. Ultimately, the Nets erased a 15-point lead en route to an overtime victory.
Here are three takeaways from the comeback win:
1. Roster Spot-Hopefuls Show Resilience
While high-expectation Nets like Dariq Whitehead struggled in his first action since undergoing left shin surgery, those with lower expectations shined in the 97-95 victory. Former Portland Trailblazer Keon Johnson tallied 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting including a game-winning fadeaway near the baseline, further pushing for a coveted roster spot.
Jaylen and Tyrese Martin each added 12 points albeit on a low percentage, but still displayed decent potential in the win. Fans were hoping to see a major improvement from the 2023 summer league carry-overs in Whitehead, Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson, but the comeback would not have been pulled off without the under-the-radar guys.
2. High Effort Leads to Turnover Frenzy
From the opening tip, the Nets were flying all over the court. These guys were ready to play, almost too ready. Careless mistakes were made due to an excessive amount of effort, but that's what summer league is designed for. Purely development.
These mistakes needed to be made as learning experiences. Look for Brooklyn to be far more composed in their second matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, as head coach Steve Hetzel will not tolerate the influx of turnovers. Brooklyn recorded 21 total turnovers as a team, and may not have escaped with the comeback win if it were not for Indiana committing 26 on their own.
3. Wilson Appears to be the Best of the Returning Bunch
Despite Noah Clowney recording multiple highlight reel blocks, Jalen Wilson stole the show for Brooklyn. The second-year man out of Kansas led all scorers with 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting while connecting on five of his nine three-point attempts.
While it's an incredibly small sample size of only one summer league game, Wilson appeared the most ready to contribute during year one of Brooklyn's rebuild next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.