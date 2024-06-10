Top Five Nets Players With the Most Trade Value
The Brooklyn Nets are currently at a crossroads when it comes to the direction of their team. After going 32-50, a team with playoff aspirations goes into the offseason with a decision to make. The current roster consists of a combination of young players with potential to be great, and solid veterans that can contribute to a competitive team.
Because of this dilemma, the Nets have been in a flurry of trade rumors, some for stars that can get them back to the playoffs, and some for draft capital and young assets that can start a full rebuild. We can conclude that no one in Brooklyn is completely safe from being dealt; everyone is tradeable. Who are the most valuable assets? Who will give the Nets the biggest haul? Here are the top five most valuable players going into the offseason:
5. Dennis Schroder
Schroder being dealt to Brooklyn was the best thing that could've happened to his trade value. The 30-year-old point guard was traded to the Nets from the Toronto Raptors before the deadline, and averaged 14.6 points and 6.0 assists in 29 games as a starter.
Schroder is aging, and just finished up a season with his seventh NBA team. He is certainly replaceable, as he fits the large group of veteran floor generals. However, this past season showed that he can still be valuable, even if his next opportunity is in a reduced role. These inflated stats could find Schroder getting good minutes on a contender, if the Nets decide to deal him. A team like Milwaukee or Phoenix desperate for guard depth would likely give up a young player or a solid draft pick for the German veteran.
4. Dorian Finney-Smith
In his time with the Dallas Mavericks, Finney-Smith was one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA, and it showed after they sent him to Brooklyn in the Kyrie Irving trade. The Mavs then plummeted and missed the Play-In Tournament to end the 2023 season, which then forced them to get veterans to replace Finney-Smith's production.
With the Nets, Finney-Smith has still shown defense prowess, it's just that his offense lacks a bit. He is still an above-average 3&D wing, but that's his limit. The thing is, many playoff teams would overpay for someone who can make an impact off of the ball. Defense is slowly becoming more and more valuable, which means that DFS's value is likely a first-round pick. Similar to Schroder, on a team like Indiana or Milwaukee, Finney-Smith's defense would come to full notice, as he can guard one through five.
3. Nic Claxton
Claxton is in an interesting situation. With his contract up this offseason, entering unrestricted free agency, the Nets would need to get value for him in a sign-and-trade, unless they want him back into next season where he can be dealt then. Nevertheless, Clax is a 25-year-old center who is already making a name for himself as one of the best paint presences in the NBA. On a solid night, he is a double-digit scorer and rebounder.
His age combined with production makes him one of the most sought-after free agents this summer. If by sign-and-trade, the Nets can get an established, elite player, or a young asset with immense potential, depending on the team Claxton ends up on. In a deal next season, the Brooklyn can get multiple draft picks and a young player based on the notion that he can only get better.
2. Cam Thomas
Thomas showed in his third season that he's already one of the most prolific young scorers in the league. In his first season with a real opportunity to shoot more, Thomas averaged 22.5 points on 44.2% shooting, not even starting in all 66 games he appeared in. The 22-year-old has great potential to be a star in this league however there's just one caveat when analyzing his value.
Thomas is a great scorer, but that's all he is. For a team like Brooklyn, his numbers will be high considering there are no other true scorers on the roster, but Thomas's shooting inefficiencies and immaturity as a player showed at times. That will caution teams when looking at him.
The NBA values players who score less and have greater impact in a specific role, more than players who can purely score the ball and do little of anything else, and rightfully so. We talk all the time about role players who contributed greatly to championship teams of the past. The Kyle Lowrys and Dennis Rodmans of league history will always be seen as more valuable than a player like Bradley Beal or Jamal Crawford, because they can do more than just score. Right now, Thomas is in the mold of spark plugs and clearly would not be the first, or even second option on a contender, although in a few years that could be proven wrong if he matures.
Just based on his strengths and weaknesses, with age taken into account, Thomas has the value of a star like Jordan Poole or Miles Bridges, plus a top-tier draft pick. His age and points per game are what carry his value, but the fact that he lacks in efficiency and other areas of the game is what levels it out.
1. Mikal Bridges
Bridges has had his name in the most rumors out of any Net, and for good reason. He is a versatile forward as one of the best defenders in the NBA, while also averaging 19.6 points on the other end of the floor.
His track record shows that he can be one of the best players on a championship team as well. Bridges thrived as the starting small forward with the Suns in 2021, helping them reach the Finals while averaging 14.2 points per game. He also finished runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.
Bridges' name has been in rumors involving the Rockets' No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a slew of future draft picks, and immense hauls with a mix of players and picks. He clearly carries the most trade value being a two-way star, and contending teams will overvalue him on the market.
