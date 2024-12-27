Trade Suitors For Nets' Cam Johnson Must Pay Up
Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson has become a hot commodity on the trade market, and his name will continue to permeate until a decision is made regarding his future before the Feb. 6 deadline.
Johnson, 28, is averaging 19.1 points per game, which means it will take a lot for a team to pry him away from the Nets. But it won't just cost assets, it will also cost a lot of money.
"Any team who wants to acquire Johnson, though, knows that Johnson's trade number isn't merely his $22.5 million salary for this 2024-25 campaign," NBA insider Jake Fischer writes. "Apron-conscious clubs must also account for Johnson's $27 million “apron salary” that would appear on the books of any apron team because of the unlikely bonuses within his four-year, $94 million contract. There's $4.5 million spread across various incentives in Johnson's deal, including a pair of bonuses that require Johnson to play at least 42 games -- plus other benchmarks like reaching the playoffs, scoring better than 15 points per game and compiling a true shooting percentage north of 60. Then there's five more bonuses, which all first require Johnson to play at least 68 games and then achieve another statistical measure like defensive rating (108) and steals per game (1.6).
This shouldn't be a deal-breaker for teams when negotiating for Johnson because any team looking to add him knows he is a tremendous player, but it's something for rivals to keep in mind when calling the Nets to ask for his availability.
Johnson and the Nets are back in action tonight as they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.