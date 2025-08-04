True or Exaggeration: Nets Ranked Among League’s Worst
As a rebuilding team, each move the Brooklyn Nets make throughout the process will be subject to diligent evaluation and scrutiny. While some moves may seem questionable at the time, the team appears to have a well-thought-out process when it comes to talent evaluation, as shown on their SCOUT YouTube series.
In a recent 2025 NBA Power Ranking list put together by Clutch Points' Brett Siegel, the Nets received the second-worst offseason grade among all NBA teams.
"This offseason was not entirely kind to Brooklyn either, as they turned five first-round picks into question marks up and down their roster," Siegel said. "Egor Demin was the Nets' top pick, but there are questions about just how good he can be on offense next to Cam Thomas, who is expected to return at least by signing his qualifying offer. There are then concerns about how the Nets will use the rest of their backcourt depth."
Fair Assessment or Assuming The Worst?
Using an NBA-record five first-round picks to draft four guards and just one big (who also plays like a guard) is definitely a head-scratcher, but despite the positional overlap, each player has their own unique skill set that should eventually make them a contributor for the team.
While players like Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf have showcased impressive ball-handling and distributing skills, Egor Demin and Drake Powell have the offensive potential to develop into productive scorers as they continue to refine their shots and playmaking ability. Meanwhile, Danny Wolf, who led the Big Ten in rebounds and tied for the conference lead in double-doubles, might be the draftee most ready to plug and play at the NBA level.
Besides their draft day additions, the Nets also acquired veterans Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann through trades. Both players have deep playoff experience and could serve as strong veteran examples for a team full of young players.
Last season, Porter Jr. played the most minutes of his career while averaging 18.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Now entering his seventh year, he will be reuniting with Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, who coached him for several years in Denver and is looking forward to having him back.
Meanwhile, Mann averaged 7.7 points, three rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks last season. While he isn't known for his ability to fill a stat sheet, he's known for his relentless effort on both sides of the ball.
Ahead of free agency, the team also picked up team options for Drew Timme, Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin. While none of these are stars that the team could center the rebuild around, they all proved to be solid role players when given the opportunity last season.
While the Nets may not have made a blockbuster move this offseason, their recent acquisitions should be seen as a step in the right direction.