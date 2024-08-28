Two Underrated Brooklyn Nets Players For 2024-25 NBA Season
On paper, it's more than evident the Brooklyn Nets are pressing the reset button. Mikal Bridges was sent across the bridge to the New York Knicks and Brooklyn has begun building up draft capital and promoting young talents.
Moving forward, the franchise will be hyper-focused on excelling in the draft while developing the young players already on the roster, trying to begin to unlock their potential. With that in mind, there are two underrated Nets players to keep in mind as the club ushers in a new era.
The first of the players to keep an eye on is center Noah Clowney. The No. 21 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has plenty of upside in the NBA, and playing for the Nets might be the perfect position for him to be in.
During his rookie season, Clowney averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. The 20-year-old is set to improve as he continues to play behind Nic Claxton, and he might just be able to develop into the team's long-term center.
Not only does the Alabama product hoist plenty of potential, but he shot 36 percent from 3-point land during his inaugural campaign in the NBA. What he can provide the Nets as a floor-spacing center could be exactly what they need long-term, so his development this season and beyond will be crucial.
The next underrated player to watch for Brooklyn next season is actually a surprising one -- that being Bojan Bogdanovic. The 35-year-old pro began his NBA career with the Nets and has made his way back to the organization all these years later.
With a reset roster, Bogdanovic will provide scoring to an offense that will, at some points, feel lifeless. Especially when Cam Thomas is on the bench. If the forward can re-establish his incredible shooting, he can elevate the offense while bringing a much-needed veteran presence to a young squad.
