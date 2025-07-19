Tyrese Samuel Shines in Nets’ Summer League Finale Despite Loss to 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets may not boast the MVP like they did at last year's Las Vegas summer league festivities, nor will they own a very pretty record, but there were some bright spots.
One in particular: Tyrese Samuel's performance in the team's finale against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Samuel, who spent his collegiate career splitting time between Seton Hall and Florida before going undrafted in 2024, was nearly perfect in the Nets' 87-83 loss to the 76ers.
Come halftime, Samuel had 14 points, five rebounds (four coming by way of the offensive glass) and one block, all while shooting 100% from the field. He'd end up with a team-high 19 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting in the narrow loss.
The 25-year-old was dominant on the boards, highly efficient offensively, and even managed to knock down one of his two three-point attempts.
Now, the question is, has Samuel earned an invite to training camp?
Friday night was easily the best performance of Samuel's summer league stint, although he had some solid showings prior to it.
The talent isn't what would be Samuel's main deterrent; his age would be.
He's already 25, yet Samuel does have some professional experience under his belt. He played for the Phoenix Suns in last year's summer league, eventually moving to the G League affiliate Valley Suns after being waived. He also signed with the Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) on April 7.
So, Samuel could theoretically get an invite to training camp. Will he make the final roster? Now, that's a long shot. However, he could be a sign-and-stash for Brooklyn's G League affiliate Long Island Nets.
Last offseason—and throughout the regular season—the Nets stocked up young talent on Long Island, some of whom eventually got opportunities on the active roster. See Killian Hayes, Tyson Etienne and now most infamously, Drew Timme.
That scenario would likely be the best option for Samuel, unless his intention is to play for the Bandits in the CEBL.
Brooklyn will go through plenty of difficult personnel decisions leading up to training camp, but Samuel may have proven enough to the organization that he deserves a shot in some sort of capacity.