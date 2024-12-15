Why Warriors, Nets Became Trade Partners
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be busy for the trade deadline, establishing themselves as a seller to work with contending teams for deals by trading Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks.
The Warriors have De'Anthony Melton's $12 million expiring contract, and the veteran guard won't play for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL, so he is someone who fits the bill for the type of player the Nets would want to trade for.
Adding Melton to the roster allows the Nets to continue rebuilding and give younger players more minutes.
While the Nets end up without a first-round pick for Schroder, three second-round picks is a decent haul and it will allow them to make some moves with more assets in the future.
This trade should only be the beginning for the Nets as they look to get in the best place possible towards a rebuild.
With Schroder now off the team, look for former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, veteran point guard Shake Milton and Keon Johnson to get some added reps for the time being.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow as they host the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.