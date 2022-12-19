Skip to main content

WATCH: Incredibly Wholesome Interaction Between Kevin Durant and Young Fan

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant got an amazing reaction from this young fan before the Toronto Raptors game
NBA superstars are often looked up to by young fans, which makes it a very special moment whenever a kid is able to meet their favorite player. For Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, his fanbase is one of the biggest in the entire league, as kids across the globe sport his jersey everywhere he goes.

Whether it was his early days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his championship seasons with the Golden State Warriors, or this new chapter with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant's fans have stuck with him throughout an incredible Hall-of-Fame career.

With his style of play being so exciting and unique, Durant also attracts newer and younger fans, who are captivated by what they see him do on the court. Always willing to interact with fans before games by signing autographs, taking pictures, and giving high fives, Durant is great with his fans, especially young kids who clearly look up to him.

When walking through the tunnel before Brooklyn's game vs. the Toronto Raptors, Durant gave a high five to a young fan who was sticking his hand out while the superstar forward walked by. While it was a seemingly routine act for Durant, it generated an incredibly wholesome reaction from the young fan, who jumped around with his friends after getting to high five Durant.

It is safe to say that this moment is something that young fan will remember for a long time.

