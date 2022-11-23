WATCH: Philadelphia 76ers Crowd Reacts to Ben Simmons Return

The long-awaited day has come for Philadelphia 76ers fans. They've been waiting for this moment to boo Ben Simmons for over a season, and they finally got it.

Once Ben Simmons was introduced to the 76ers crowd, he was thunderously booed by Philadelphia fans. Every single time he touched the ball, he received even more boos. It was a situation Simmons saw coming, and even made a bit of fun of. At one point, he even hit two free throws in a row and then gave the Philadelphia crowd the iconic Michael Jordan shrug.

For all of the anger that 76ers fans seemed to have toward Ben Simmons, they weren't too bad of a crowd towards Ben. The boos honestly weren't that bad and really seemed to wane over the course of the game. Even Trae Young received far more vicious treatment during a playoff series against the New York Knicks. Honestly, it could just be that too much time has passed since Ben's bad blood with the city of Philadelphia. When Simmons passed up a dunk during that infamous Game 7 moment, it was nearly two years ago now.

What matters most is that this moment has finally passed for Ben Simmons. The anxiety is gone, and he can finally move on and improve his mental health toward becoming the player he once was again.

