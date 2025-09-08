Way-Too-Early Contenders For Nets Star Cam Thomas in 2026 Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets have finally brought back Cam Thomas on a one-year, $6 million contract for the 2025-26 season. After an offseason that had many fans concerned with his future as a Net, Thomas remains in Brooklyn for at least one more season.
However, after a summer that saw Thomas go back and forth with the media as people questioned his value, the Nets are far from guaranteed to re-sign him in unrestricted free agency next summer. The 23-year-old is an elite scorer who averaged 24 points per game last season, but it seems like Brooklyn is prioritizing its rookies and future draft picks over Thomas.
With that being said, there are plenty of early contenders for the 6-foot-3 guard once he hits the market. This summer, the market was dry, but 2026 with bring more teams with the space to give Thomas a lucrative contract.
Here are some way-too-early contenders:
Charlotte Hornets
Thomas's fit with LaMelo Ball would be an interesting one, but the Hornets have made plenty of questionable decisions before. Not only that, but Ball's future in Charlotte isn't guaranteed after another injury-riddled season.
Thomas fits the Hornets' timeline at 23, and could also be a major scoring spark for a franchise that has failed to be competitive in recent years. Charlotte ranks fifth in salary cap space in 2026, and while that's sure to change, there aren't any ludicrous contracts that would keep the organization from giving Thomas a large contract.
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee was a team that was floated as a loose suitor for Thomas in a potential sign-and-trade this summer, but they'll go into the season with a lack of help surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now that he's back on the qualifying, the Bucks could make a trade for him with more affordability, but it's unlikely with their assets and Thomas's no-trade clause.
However, free agency is where Milwaukee could make a serious push. After waiving and stretching Damian Lillard's contract, the Bucks are second in 2026 cap space, right behind Brooklyn. They have the money to go after Thomas, which would be a major offensive weapon for a star chasing his second ring.
If the Bucks can't get a major superstar to pair with Antetokounmpo, Thomas should be their guy.
Utah Jazz
The Jazz did a solid job this offseason, moving deeper into a rebuild by getting rid of players like Collin Sexton, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson. A lot of their moves opened up opportunities for big spending in 2026, as five players are set to hit free agency.
Utah ranks fourth in 2026 cap space, and if it wants to get younger while adding talent, Thomas would be an offensive weapon to put alongside Ace Bailey, Keyonte George, Walker Kessler and the rest of the young core. Lauri Markkanen could also be entering his last season with the team at 28 years old.
The Jazz may not be willing to spend, given that they're in a rebuild like the Nets, but for a young player like Thomas, it makes sense.