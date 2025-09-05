What Acie Law Brings to Brooklyn Nets as Director of Player Personnel
Last year, the Brooklyn Nets tabbed Jordi Fernandez as the franchise's head coach—appointing a man known for his ability to develop young talent. This year, they've now tabbed former NBA journeyman Acie Law as the man to help find Fernandez that young talent, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
"The Brooklyn Nets will hire Acie Law as Director of Player Personnel, sources told . Law was Director of Amateur Scouting for the Oklahoma City Thunder since 2022 and won a championship with the team last season. Prior, he was a Sacramento Kings scout for four seasons," Scotto posted to X on Friday.
Law, 40, spent seven years playing professional basketball, including four seasons in the NBA. Law had stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats, Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies.
From 2018-22, Law served as a scout for the Sacramento Kings. During that stretch, the Kings drafted notable players like Marvin Bagley III, Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray. Ironically, the best of the bunch—that being Haliburton—was eventually traded, but Law still had his hand in the decison to draft him.
Following his tenure in Sacramento, Law became the Director of Amateur Scouting for the Oklahoma City Thunder. From 2022-24, the Thunder utilized the draft to add core pieces in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, resulting in a title run in 2025. Oklahoma City also selected Nikola Topic last summer and Thomas Sorber this summer, each of whom possesses extremely high ceilings and could contribute immediately in 2025-26.
Law's hiring displays a distinct emphasis from Brooklyn's upper management on the draft, which shouldn't be surprising given how the Nets operated during this year's cycle. They stocked up on first-rounders, five to be exact, and instead of trading up, opted to use all five, setting a new NBA record for the most first-rounders used by a single franchise in league history.
Brooklyn's future capital also rivals that of Oklahoma City's, which is what allowed the Thunder to build a perennial championship-contending roster.
Now, the results won't emerge overnight. Remember, Oklahoma City's rebuild started when it acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George six years ago. That said, the timeline may not matter. It'd be hard to imagine Nets fans scoffing at the idea of waiting five more years for a guaranteed title.
And of course, the title isn't guaranteed. Nothing is. But the Thunder have laid out quite a blueprint, and if Law can help enact that same blueprint in Brooklyn, then the chances of seeing a Larry O'Brien at the Barclays Center certainly increase.