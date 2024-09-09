What are the Nets' 'High Demands' in Cam Johnson Trade Talks?
The Brooklyn Nets couldn't have set themselves up for the future any better than they have in the 2024 NBA offseason. They finally established a clear direction, choosing to enter a complete rebuild and start from scratch. Since this decision, there has been much speculation surrounding Cameron Johnson, a versatile scoring forward who is sure to attract interest from current contenders.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post recently reported that the Nets have "high demands" in return for the 28-year-old, but what could those demands be?
It's unlikely Brooklyn is asking for a mere first-round pick in negotiations. That figure is likely either doubled or tripled, as the franchise who acquires Johnson will certainly be in the upper echelon of competitiveness. That means the pick the Nets get back will be in the back end of the first-round, forcing whoever wants Johnson to give up more than just one.
It's also possible that Brooklyn is searching for another young high-upside piece as they have all summer, reflected by the likes of Ziaire Williams.
Lewis wouldn't have reported the Nets have "high demands" if Johnson could be had for a small package. After years of being taken advantage of in hindsight, general manager Sean Marks is trying to prevent that from happening again.
Brooklyn has just over a month to get a deal done if they hope to move Johnson to help cut down their current roster size, as they kick off training camp ahead of their Oct. 8 preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.
