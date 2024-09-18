What Is Nets' Center Nicolas Claxton’s Trade Value?
Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton has made a name as one of the best paint presences in the NBA. Drafted as a second-round pick in 2019, the Georgia Bulldog quickly gained more minutes as his career has gone along, and with that, his numbers have increased. Last season, Claxton averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in under 30 minutes per game.
The defense has become increasingly valuable as offenses have gotten better in the modern NBA. Having a rim protector like Claxton means there is a disruptor on the floor, denying entry to the basket by way of attacking the rim. Claxton's contributions got him a four-year, $97 million contract with the Nets this past offseason.
Although the 25-year-old has a deal for the next four years, he's on the fringes of the Nets' timeline. Brooklyn just recently ignited their rebuild by hoarding draft picks for the rest of the decade, and they already have a solid young core in Cam Thomas (22), Jalen Wilson (23), Noah Clowney (20), and Dariq Whitehead (20). Claxton being 25 means he'll be 29 when his contract is up, and there's no guarantee the Nets would be out of a rebuild by then.
The point is that trading Claxton while he's about to enter his prime shouldn't be off the table for the Nets. Teams are desperate for centers, especially elite rim protectors, and the Nets could get some serious value out of Claxton.
Just by estimation, Claxton is a player worth multiple first-round picks at the very least. He's not an All-Star, but many veterans who play a specific role so well gain more value than a player who can simply put up numbers, regardless of the outcome of the game.
Teams like the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and New Orleans Pelicans are playoff contenders in desperate need of a center. It's not completely out of the question to wonder if the Nets will bait a team into overvaluing Claxton and giving up a ton of assets for his services.
