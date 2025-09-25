What is Noah Clowney's Ceiling as a Brooklyn Net?
The Brooklyn Nets roster is full of young, but unestablished NBA players looking to take that next step forward.
One of the great examples of that player is Noah Clowney. Just like fellow forward Jalen Wilson, Clowney is entering his third season in Brooklyn, and it's time for him to take that next leap forward. Clowney was the Nets' first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Alabama, but has yet to establish himself as a legitimate part of Brooklyn's next winning team.
Part of the reason for that was just how undersized Clowney was. For the first two years of his NBA career, Clowney was playing power forward at 6-foot-10, 220 pounds. He was missing that extra muscle that a lot of great NBA power forwards have, which put him in a bad situation defensively. However, it seems as though Clowney is working to address that issue.
At the season-opening media day on Tuesday, reporters were given the Nets' training camp roster, and many noticed something interesting with Clowney. He's now listed at 234 pounds, up from the 220 pounds he was playing at last season.
This is big news for Clowney and the Nets, as it signifies that he put on some extra muscle in the offseason. Playing up at 234 pounds gives the Nets much more flexibility and comfort with playing Clowney more minutes at the power forward position. Michael Porter Jr. will still start at power forward this season, but Clowney should be given the first look off the bench at that position.
Clowney had a solid second NBA season last year, playing in 46 games and averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. The biggest issue for Clowney was his field goal percentage, which was an awful 35.9% last season. He did shoot 33.3% from three on almost six attempts a night, which is encouraging for the third-year power forward. But the overall shooting percentage needs to improve.
The added muscle this year should help with that quite a bit. Clowney will be able to go to the rim stronger and finish through more contact. It should also help him on defense, as he'll be a tougher matchup for other power forwards to take one-on-one. Adding muscle will only help Clowney reach his ceiling in Brooklyn and become a real piece on the next winning Nets team.
There's no reason why Clowney can't be a quality starter on this Nets team at some point in his career. He's shown raw skills and traits that are great. And now he should be able to round out his game on the defensive end with that added muscle. Assuming his shooting percentage increases, the sky is the limit for Clowney in Brooklyn.