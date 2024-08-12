What is the Brooklyn Nets' Floor for 2024-25 Season?
The Brooklyn Nets are entering the 2024-25 NBA season with tempered expectations. Entering their first season of a true rebuild, the Nets are expected to win around 19.5 games, the lowest in the league. This projection reflects the team’s decision to build around the young talent they've drafted, following significant roster changes such as trading Mikal Bridges to the Knicks.
The Nets’ roster is highlighted by a mix of promising young players and seasoned veterans. Cam Thomas stands out as a key player to watch, coming off of a season where he averaged 22.5 points per game. Thomas is expected to take on a larger role following the trade of Mikal Bridges, and his scoring ability and potential to improve further make him a cornerstone for the team’s future.
Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney are other young talents who will be crucial for the Nets. Wilson, known for his versatility and defensive prowess, and Clowney, a promising big man, are expected to contribute significantly as they gain more experience. Additionally, Dariq Whitehead, another young player, brings athleticism and potential to the squad.
Veterans like Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Bojan Bogdanovic provide stability and experience. Their leadership will be vital in guiding the younger players through the ups and downs of an NBA season. Johnson, in particular, is known for his three-point shooting and defensive capabilities, making him a valuable asset on both ends of the floor.
The Nets’ strategy this season appears to be focused on development and positioning themselves for future success with new head coach Jordi Fernandez. With their own first-round pick in 2025, they have the opportunity to add more young talent to their roster.
Assuming the worst happens, the floor for the Nets this season is finishing under 19.5 wins and securing the worst record in the league. While tanking is seemingly the goal for Brooklyn, it would come at the cost of young players failing to take steps to improve their numbers, or at the very most stagnation from Thomas and company.
"Floor" shouldn't really be a bad thing, however, because it sets them up for the future. The Nets don't have to live up to a certain expectation, as their win total has made it evident they won't be living or dying on the playoffs.
