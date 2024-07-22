What's Next on Brooklyn Nets GM's Agenda?
Since the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA season, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks has been a busy man. Here's a short list of everything the 48-year-old has accomplished since late June:
1. Re-Signed Nic Claxton to a Four-Year $100 million Contract (June 26)
2. Re-Acquired Nets' Own First-Round Picks From Houston in 2025 and 2026 (June 26)
3. Traded Mikal Bridges to New York For Bojan Bogdanovic and Mamadi Diakite, Shake Milton, and Seven Future Picks
4. Re-Signed Trenton Watford to One-Year $2.7 Million Contract (July 9)
5. Acquired Ziaire Williams and Second-Round Pick From Memphis For Mamadi Diakite
6. Signed Keon Johnson to Two-Year Standard NBA Contract With Player Option in Second Year
Three of the six transactions were massive, future-altering decisions made by Marks. The choice to hand Claxton a $100 million contract secures a starter and potential Defensive Player of the Year for the foreseeable future. Striking a deal with Houston gives Brooklyn the flexibility to effectively bottom out to start what will be a grueling rebuild. And finally, shipping Mikal Bridges to the Knicks equipped the franchise with five future first-rounders, one future first-round swap and a second-rounder. All were major moves for the betterment of the future in Brooklyn.
But what could be next?
With 10 days remaining in July, Marks and company could round out the month with another massive move. Cam Thomas, while publicly stating he's not focused on it, is in need of a new contract. A dynamic scorer as it stands, due to the lack of competitiveness the Nets are likely to display next season, his nightly averages may skyrocket once the season begins. Thus, his price tag will do nothing but rise.
If Marks' next move is not to hand Thomas what will be $20 to 25 million annually, it could be to ship out Dorian Finney-Smith. There has been no shortage of rumors swirling about the 31-year-old's availability, and it appears to be a foregone conclusion that the veteran wing will not be a member of Brooklyn's opening day roster.
While both scenarios are based purely off speculation, it's hard to imagine Marks becoming complacent after the flurry of moves just in the month of July alone.
