What Teams Can Give the Nets the Biggest Return for Cameron Johnson?
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson holds strong interest from multiple playoff contenders around the league. As NBA trade season kicks off, up to a third of the league has inquired about the 28-year-old, who is averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field.
Many teams will be lined up with offers for Johnson, but which of the teams mentioned would offer the best package?
Memphis Grizzlies
Sitting as the second seed in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies could use a 3&D forward like Johnson to ensure a top seed in the postseason. Memphis got some good production from their young players last season as the stars were hurt, and that could entice the Nets.
The Grizzlies have all of their first-round picks through 2031, which can be used in a trade, but the eye-catcher is the young talent sitting on the bench. GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr. highlight young prospects, and while they're both injured, one of them could be moved for a solidified veteran like Johnson. Jake LaRavia is another young talent to watch.
A package for Johnson would likely be one of those three players and a first-round pick. For Brooklyn, that's the ideal return.
Houston Rockets
The Rockets, similar to the Grizzlies, have a group of young players and draft capital to give away. The difference is Houston may be hesitant to trade away one of its young players.
One player to note is Cam Whitmore. The 20-year-old, while coming off of a promising rookie season, is having a major down year. He's completely fallen out of the rotation and was sent to the G League for a brief period. However, he's still young and has plenty of time to develop.
The Nets would be looking at a return involving Whitmore and a first-round pick. Like the Grizzlies' offer, it's ideal.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings may be more desperate to trade for Johnson, seeing as how the team is struggling mightily in their first season with DeMar DeRozan. De'Aaron Fox's future is starting to get more uncertain with each game.
This could warrant a greater return for Johnson as Sacramento enters panic mode. Reports indicate that rookie Devin Carter, who is out this season with a torn labrum, could be in the mix for a trade. This could warrant a return of Carter and first-round draft capital for the Nets to build on as they hit the reset button.
Golden State Warriors
This is where things get a bit dicey. The Warriors just traded for former Nets guard Dennis Schroder, giving up three second-round picks, De'Anthony Melton and Reece Beekman. That isn't a great return for someone of Schroder's caliber this season. For Johnson, Brooklyn could push for a bigger return.
There's one player the Nets would have their eye on in Golden State: Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old is averaging 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds this season, recently getting the starting job but then getting sent back to the bench. After the two sides failed to reach a contract extension in October, Kuminga could be on the market this winter.
The question is, would Brooklyn be willing to give Golden State more to get Kuminga? He has immense potential to be a star if given the right opportunity, which means the Nets would have to throw draft capital of their own or another veteran like Dorian-Finney Smith, which would complicate salary distribution. It would be worth it for a player like Kuminga, who has shown star potential.
Oklahoma City Thunder
It's well known that the Thunder have a hoard of draft capital until the end of the decade. Oklahoma City is harboring at least 12 potential first-round picks until 2030, and it's time the team cashes in on win-now talent.
On top of that, the Thunder boast an array of young talent on the bench, which could interest the Nets. Nikola Topic, Dillon Jones, and Ousman Dieng highlight young prospects who are either playing or are not in the rotation.
The Nets could ask for one or two of those young pieces, plus first-round capital, seeing as how the Thunder can risk losing it. It would be a win-win for both sides, as Johnson would give Oklahoma City a much-needed veteran presence, plus 3&D prowess.
