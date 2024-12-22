NBA Trade Rumors: Nets' Cameron Johnson Gaining More Trade Interest Around the League
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson is one of the biggest names to watch as NBA trade season kicks off. After the Nets recently moved point guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, Johnson, along with other veterans, is the next player expected to be traded.
Averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field and 42.2% from three, Johnson is the perfect 3&D role player for playoff teams. According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, those kinds of teams have recently inquired about Johnson regarding a trade. From what has been reported, Johnson's interest from around the league keeps growing.
A few teams on this list have been known to have an interest in Johnson for some time. The Warriors included Johnson in trade talks when they were negotiating the trade for Schroder, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the newer teams to show interest in the veteran forward.
All ten teams Sidery listed on either in the playoffs or in the hunt. Some teams like the Warriors and Sacramento Kings are looking to get back into the postseason mix after a disappointing start, while others like the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies are looking for another veteran scorer to solidify themselves toward the top of the conference.
Either way, the offers for Johnson will be lucrative. The Nets hold plenty of leverage with so many teams inquiring about the 28-year-old. Johnson's contract doesn't expire until 2027 and is making $22.5 million this season, which should entice teams more because they don't have to worry about an expiring deal.
