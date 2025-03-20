What to Expect From the Brooklyn Nets' Final 13 Games
The rollercoaster ride that's been year one of the Brooklyn Nets' rebuild will soon come to a close. In Jordi Fernandez's first season at the helm, the Nets have experienced everything from countless trade rumors, easily surpassing early-season expectations, depatures of beloved veterans and heartcrushing losing streaks.
Currently 23-46 with just 13 games remaining in the 2024-25 campaign, Brooklyn currently holds the sixth-best odds at securing the top selection in this summer's draft. With Cam Thomas likely to be sidelined for all of the closing stretch, what should Nets fans expect heading into the offseason?
First, any shot at securing a play-in berth is essentially out of the question. Even if Brooklyn managed to miraculously put together a 13-game winning streak, it still trails the Miami Heat by 6.5 games for the Eastern Conference's 10-seed. Miami has lost eight-straight, but without Thomas, it seems unlikely the Nets have another surge in them.
Second, Fernandez will start to experiment with younger players to evaluate for next year. Maxwell Lewis has been a gem off the bench recently, even though he posted just three points through 19 minutes of last night's 104-96 loss to the Boston Celtics. Prior to that performance, Lewis posted 10 points against the Atlanta Hawks and 15 in a separate loss to Boston, displaying his potential ability to contribute after a full offseason in Fernandez's system.
Finally, despite no real reason to try to continue competing, there's zero chance Brooklyn "embraces the tank." Fernandez and his young core have too much pride and passion to begin losing games on purpose, and the early-season performances prove just that. Prior to dealing Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets appeared to be a lock for the postseason due to their gritty mentality. While the losses have begun to pile up, that same gritty mentality remains.
To truly dub year one of the rebuild a "success," fans must wait until the offseason to see where Brooklyn stands. Likely equipped with a lottery selection and the most cap space leaguewide, Fernandez and general manager Sean Marks will have plenty of resources available to ensure next year's product will be better than the present.
