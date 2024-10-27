What to Make of Cam Thomas' Strong Start to 2024-25 Campaign
Despite an 0-2 record, it's hard to imagine how contested the Brooklyn Nets' opening two losses would have been if it were not for the contributions of Cam Thomas.
Granted, it's a small sample size, but the 23-year-old is currently averaging 30 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists per contest while connecting on a scorching 55.6% of his three-point attempts. While these numbers likely aren't sustainable, they signal what could be another year of improved production from the Nets' guard.
Thomas has seen an uptick in his scoring average since his arrival to the NBA, highlighted by a 12-point jump in his nightly scoring average between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Should he post another year of development at the conclusion of this year, Thomas will not only position himself as a strong Most Improved Player of the Year Candidate but will likely have earned himself a massive contract in the process.
Whether that payday will come from Brooklyn remains to be seen after the Nets opted not to secure a Thomas extension before Oct. 21's deadline. Earlier this month, Brian Lewis of the New York Post stated on Erik Slater's "Bleav" podcast that there's "no baseline" on Thomas' value leaguewide.
A continuation of the electric scorer's hot start may help Brooklyn and its rivals come to a final conclusion on his worth. Any negotiations must now wait until the offseason, giving Thomas plenty of time to earn every dollar he can.
The Nets take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center tomorrow at 6 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.