What's Next Move for Rebuilding Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets have established their overall direction as a franchise towards the future, but with that comes a lot of smaller decisions to make.
The team still has a number of veterans on the roster, and they could look to trade Dorian Finney-Smith within the next few months.
"The Nets could have gone in either direction this summer, but backward was certainly the simpler path, and the retrieval of their own 2025 draft pick makes it a worthwhile endeavor. They’re probably not done dealing and it seems unlikely that Dorian Finney-Smith (player option for 2025-26) will remain on this roster beyond the trade deadline. They can probably be more patient with Cam Johnson, who’s got three more years left on his deal," Schuhmann writes.
When it comes to the Nets' veterans, the team has to evaluate them based on what they bring to the table and what offers they are fetching. There isn't a quantifiable value to these things, it's more about quality when dealing with a team that won't win much. The Nets won't likely shop any of these players, but rather listen when teams call to ask what the price could be.
It doesn't quite matter exactly what they do, but as long as the Nets make any move, they should be going in the right direction.
