When Will Nets Be Competitive Again?
The Brooklyn Nets now have control over their next two years' worth of first-round picks, and that should bring some intrigue towards the future of the team.
While future stars could come to the Nets via the draft, it will likely mean the product they put out in the next two regular seasons could be lackluster. However, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale points out that the Nets could have a quick turnaround in the grand scheme of things.
"Brooklyn is actively punting on the next two years more so than any other team. Re-acquiring control of their 2025 and 2026 first-rounders assures that the losses will pile up. Even if the Nets are better than they're supposed to be, the front office won't let it stand," Favale writes. "Passing on two years' worth of competitive aspirations in a three-season window warrants last-place consideration. But Brooklyn's 2027 first-rounder is still controlled by Houston. That suggests the Nets will be looking to re-engage with giving a damn for the 2026-27 campaign."
The Nets essentially have two years to get a lottery pick or two to build around and a veteran or two via free agency to build a competitive roster so that they don't have to give the Rockets a high pick in 2027.
Brooklyn showed teams this year how they react when they didn't have control over their picks, and they tried to field a competitive roster, but they were unable to get to the Play-In Tournament this past season. Perhaps things will change in three years when they run a similar plan.
