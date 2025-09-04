Where does Nets' Cam Thomas Rank Among Atlantic Division Shooting Guards?
Similar to the point guard position, the shooting guards in the Atlantic Division are talented and young. But unlike the point guard position, there’s less proven talent with the division’s shooting guards.
From journeyman veterans to exciting rookies, it’s shaping up to be a ‘prove-it’ season for a lot of the shooting guards in the Atlantic Division. A strong 2025-26 could mean these players have found a long-term home. Struggles in the new season could leave teams looking for different options in the offseason.
With all that being said, how do the shooting guards in the division stack up against each other? Who’s overvalued and who’s underrated? Here’s the ranking of every shooting guard in the Atlantic Division.
5. VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers
Edgecombe being last on this list is solely because he’s a rookie and has yet to play a single minute in an NBA regular-season game. But the sky is the limit for the third-overall pick from this past year's NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Baylor had an outstanding freshman year, averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a Bear. Edgecombe is a lengthy defender with a great feel for the game and is super athletic.
He’ll fit right in on a 76ers roster that will need his defense more than his offense early on. Fully healthy, the 76ers will rely on Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and even Paul George for offense over Edgecombe. But Edgecombe’s defensive energy will keep him on the floor. He and Maxey have the potential to be an elite backcourt very soon.
4. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets
Thomas is a bona fide bucket. The 23-year-old shooting guard just signed a $6 million qualifying offer to return to Brooklyn, which is good news for the Nets. In 25 games last season, Thomas averaged 24 points and 3.8 assists per game. Although not particularly efficient, with 44/35/88 shooting splits in 2024-25, Thomas is a reliable scorer capable of dropping 30 points on any given night.
While Thomas is an extremely fun scorer to watch, he doesn’t bring much else to the game to nudge him up this list. He’s not a good defender, doesn’t rebound very much and is an okay passer at best. That limits his capabilities to impact winning at a high level for a championship-contending team. But for Brooklyn this season, the scoring punch will be great to have.
3. Anfernee Simons, Boston Celtics
Simons is a pure scorer. Which is exactly why the Celtics brought him in. In the absence of Jayson Tatum, Boston needed another scorer to join Jaylen Brown and Derrick White in the starting lineup. And Simons fits that mold perfectly. Simons averaged 19 points and 4.8 assists per game across 70 contests with the Portland Trail Blazers last season. He’s a career 38.1% three-point shooter, meaning defenses have to respect him on the perimeter.
The only problem with Simons is his poor defense. Boston will try to hide him on that end, with White and Brown taking on the most difficult assignments. But you can only hide someone defensively for so long. Simons’ defensive limitations cap his ability to go any higher on this list.
2. RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors
Barrett was in plenty of trade scenarios and conversations this offseason, with the Raptors running out of cap space. But the former New York Knick and native Canadian is still on the roster for the only NBA team located in his home country. And that’s not a bad thing for the Raptors.
Just like the entire Raptors roster, Barrett dealt with injuries last season, limiting him to 58 games. In those games, Barrett was really good, averaging 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 46.8% shooting from the field. Similar to Simons, Barrett has defensive limitations and is a weird fit on the roster Toronto is building. But as a player, Barrett elevated his offensive game last season and should find a home with a better fit soon.
1. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks
From a current Raptors to a former Raptor, OG Anunoby is the best shooting guard in the Atlantic Division. Anunoby had a career year offensively last season, averaging a career-best 18 points per game. He shot 37.2% from three, which is right on his career average. Anunoby’s ability to attack the basket and hit catch-and-shoot threes makes him so versatile for the Knicks' offense.
But Anunony makes his hay on the defensive end. He’s one of the best defenders in the entire league, regardless of position. At 6-foot-7, Anunoby is lengthy and athletic and a pest defensively. He can guard any position on the court and is the focal point of the Knicks' defensive game plan. An elite player on both sides of the ball, Anunoby is the best shooting guard in the Atlantic Division.