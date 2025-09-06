Where the Acie Law Hire Ranks in the Nets’ Offseason Moves
The Brooklyn Nets had one of the busiest offseasons of any NBA franchise. Whether it be via the NBA Draft—in which the Nets drafted five new players, setting a league record—in free agency or on the trade market, there was no shortage of Brooklyn headlines.
Drafting Egor Demin eighth-overall, trading for Terance Mann while gaining the rights to select Drake Powell and the decision to reunite head coach Jordi Fernandez and Michael Porter Jr. were all steps in the right direction—without a doubt. However, none of those may hold the title of "best offseason move." That could end up belonging to Acie Law, who is now in charge of player personnel, a role Brooklyn tabbed him for yesterday, prying the former player away from the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Law worked as a scout for the Sacramento Kings for four seasons, where some of the team's draft decisions were hits. Once he arrived in Oklahoma City, his resume got quite the boost, as the Thunder can seemingly do no wrong when it comes to drafting.
It's unknown how much influence Law had in, say, the choice to draft Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, but as the franchise's Director of Amateur Scouting, he likely had his hand in the decision somehow.
With Law now in the front office, finding a gem like Williams could lift Brooklyn's rebuild to new heights—and speed up the overall process. Could some of the other moves made this summer have the same effect? They absolutely could, but what seems more realistic: Law brings OKC's draft philosophy to the Nets and he helps the team find its next face with a lottery pick next season, or Porter takes his game to the next level and after years of being a third option, becomes the go-to guy on a successful playoff contender?
That's not meant to disrespect Porter in any way. He'll be a fantastic fit in Brooklyn, it just doesn't seem likely that if the Nets can develop into real title threats, Porter will be the focal point. Same goes for Demin, who should have an awesome NBA career. But he doesn't have the "1A" player feel to him—at least not yet.
With Law in the fold, finding that "1A" player is still far from guaranteed, but it seems to be a little more in reach than prior to his hiring.
The Nets had a great offseason, no doubt. But they may have made their best move as the summer ended, poaching a key piece from the current kings of the basketball world.