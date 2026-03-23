Kansas’ Darryn Peterson Gives Noncommittal Answer About NBA Draft After Up-and-Down Year

Darryn Peterson’s time with Kansas appears to be over as the NBA No. 1 pick hopeful is expected to declare for the draft after completing his one-and-done college season. But, is that his plan?

The Jayhawks lost to St. John’s on a Dylan Darling buzzer beater in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, sending Peterson and the Jayhawks home. After the game, reporters asked Peterson to reflect on his season with Kansas as it’s expected to be his only one. However, he clarified that he hasn’t made a decision about where he’ll be next season, whether that’s in the NBA or in college again.

“I’m not sure if it was my last,” Peterson said, via Front Office Sports. “I still have to talk to my family. Yeah, I’m not sure what next year holds.”

MORE SI: Curious Case of Darryn Peterson Continues

Why wouldn’t declaring for the NBA be the obvious answer for Peterson, especially as he’s essentially a lock for a top-three pick (alongside Duke’s Cameron Boozer and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa)? For one, Peterson’s college season was derailed with various injuries keeping him off the court.

Peterson played in 24 of a possible 35 games this past season, missing action due to a pulled hamstring, cramping issues and illnesses. Narratives circulated stating that Peterson really wasn’t that hurt or feeling ill, but Self and Peterson both squashed those rumors. After Sunday’s loss, Peterson addressed the injuries again in his post-game interview. It sounds like his mental health played a role in his time off the court, too.

“I was hurt for the majority of it,” Peterson said. “Not hurt, but there was just some mind stuff. I wasn’t really myself really until the end of the year. I guess whatever people see in these last games is kind of me.”

Peterson recently explained more of the reasoning behind his absences, detailing a “traumatic experience” of being sent to the hospital for IV treatments regarding his full-body cramps. He told The Athletic in a recent interview that this experience left some lasting mental hurdles.

He was able to put both his physical and mental issues aside for the last few weeks of the regular season heading into the Big 12 tournament and NCAA tournament.

Despite missing 11 games and having his minutes limited on various occasions, Peterson still led the Jayhawks with an average of 20.2 points per game. In seven of his last nine games, he played at least 30 minutes, which he alluded to in his answer above. Fans and scouts finally got to see how Peterson really plays in those final weeks of the season.

While it would still be a major shocker if Peterson decided to pass on the NBA draft in favor of another year of college basketball, he seems to at least be leaving the door open for now. If he does enter the draft as expected, he’ll be one of the most fascinating rookie prospects we’ve seen in recent years.

Bill Self’s future at Kansas is also uncertain

If Peterson somehow does decide to return to Kansas for another year (which still seems highly unlikely), he could possibly be playing for a different coach.

After the second-round loss on Sunday, Self was asked about what the future held for him, and he was also unable to give a direct answer.

“No, I haven't decided,” Self said. “I'll get back and visit with family. I've had obviously some issues off the court, health-wise. And that will be discussed. But I love what I do. I want to feel good while I'm doing it, though. We'll get back and we'll discuss that when we get back.”

Self dealt with medical issues of his own this season as he missed a Jan. 20 game against Colorado this year after being hospitalized due to dehydration and AFib. Having led the Jayhawks for more than two decades, it would be a pretty major transition for the program if he decided to retire.

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