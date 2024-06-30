Which Brooklyn Nets' Trade Piece Holds the Most Value?
The Brooklyn Nets' complete teardown has already begun, and it's likely to continue on the brink of free agency.
Recent rumors suggest that the Nets aren't done dealing, and have listed Cameron Johnson, Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith, Day'Ron Sharpe and Dennis Schroder available for trade. Of these five, who would merit the largest return?
Due to Simmons' massive contract which expires after the 2024-25 season, it's hard to imagine Brooklyn getting positive value back for the 27-year-old. He can be crossed off the list. The same goes for Schroder, who too is on an expiring deal, albeit for far less than Simmons. It would be difficult to move either, and if Brooklyn did, they likely would only gain a couple second-round picks.
Either Johnson, Finney-Smith or Sharpe would command the most interest, especially from contenders. In Sharpe's case, think Daniel Gafford being traded to the Dallas Mavericks last season. An inside center who would play a similar role on one of the league's top teams. His value ranges from three second-rounders to one first-rounder.
Finney-Smith is an elite level defender who any of last year's playoff teams would be happy to add. He would fit seamlessly in Minnesota, who already boasts quite the defensive lineup. The 31-year-old became the Nets' most valuable returning asset from 2023's Kyrie Irving trade, and can easily fetch atleast one first round pick, potentially two.
Johnson is the wildcard of the group, because he could realistically be dealt to two separate situations. Firstly, Brooklyn could move him to a contender who is in need of a versatile scoring wing. The Denver Nuggets would be a dream scenario for Johnson, especially if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope walks in free agency. Secondly, the Nets may choose to send him to a young, inexperienced playoff-hopeful. The Spurs, Magic or Jazz all could vie for his services. Look for Johnson to command a minimum of two first-rounders and possibly a veteran to match his $23 million cap hit for next season.
