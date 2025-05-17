Which Celtics Players Could the Nets Target in a Potential Trade?
After falling to the New York Knicks in six games, the Boston Celtics' title defense is over. Due to Jayson Tatum's achilles tear which is expected to sideline him for all of next season and countless stars to pay, Boston is extremely likely to rehsape its roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
Players like Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Sam Hauser may all be available for trade, potentially creating an opportunity for the Brooklyn Nets to bolster their lineup.
In a perfect world where they land Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Nets and GM Sean Marks will have plenty of work ahead to try and create a strong supporting cast around the two-time MVP. Who better to bring in than the point guard that helped Antetokounmpo secure his firsy championship ring four years ago?
Holiday has a $34.8 million cap hit for next season, a number Brooklyn could easily match as long as it includes Cam Johnson in any hypothetical deal (that is of course assuming Johnson isn't used to pry Antetokoynmpo away from the Milwaukee Bucks).
The Nets could see a starting five of:
PG: Jrue Holiday
SG: Cam Thomas
SF: Ziaire Williams (unless he walks in restricted free agency)
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Nic Claxton
In a weakened Eastern Conference, that starting five has the ability to be a true contender. Every member outside of Thomas is an elite defender, posing a major threat to the Nets' rivals. Even after adding Antetokounmpo and Holiday, Brooklyn could possibly still go after Jonathan Kuminga in restricted free agency, adding even more versatility to an already strong rotation.
Boston is almost guaranteed to tear things down after its unsuccessful postseason and Tatum's unfortunate injury, and the Nets could be an immediate beneficiary of a desperate Celtics front office.
In theory, Marks could target Porzingis instead of Holiday, but Antetokounmpo's experience playing alongside the veteran guard—as well as Holiday's overall fit appearing far better than Porzingis'—could be the deciding factor.
After essentially gifting Boston its ring (both Tatum and Jaylen Brown were both selected with Nets first-rounders), the Celtics can return the favor by helping Brooklyn transform into a title-contender in just one offseason.