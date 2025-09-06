Which Nets Rookie Will Be the Top Scorer Among the Group?
After drafting an NBA-record five first-round picks in 2025, the Brooklyn Nets front office likely hopes those players will fill a wide range of roles over the next few years as they continue to develop.
Still, the Nets need immediate offensive help. Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. are proven scorers, but it will take more than two players to carry the load if Brooklyn wants to win games.
As the Nets’ rookies adjust to life at the NBA level, Nets on SI takes a closer look at two rookies who could make an immediate impact on the offensive end.
Egor Demin
Fresh off leading Brooklyn’s rookies in scoring at Summer League, many of Demin’s playmaking skills should translate smoothly to the NBA level. Through three games, he averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 43.5% from three.
Last season, Demin was BYU’s leading passer and their second-leading scorer, averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 27.3% from deep.
While Demin has proven he can score at a consistent level, he’ll need to make real strides as a shooter to become a reliable scorer in today’s NBA. His college percentages weren’t that enticing, but his Summer League numbers show there’s room for growth. As the tallest guard in NBA Combine history, Demin’s length is already an advantage, especially if he learns to punish smaller defenders in the paint.
Danny Wolf
Although Wolf stands just under seven feet tall, he brings a unique skill set that the roster currently lacks.
As a big man who can handle and distribute the ball while also being comfortable shooting from deep, Wolf has the potential to be effective from all areas of the court.
During his final season at Michigan, Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc. He also turned some heads in the Summer League, averaging ten points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
If Wolf can prove to be a capable defensive player, his polished offensive traits could help him see playing time right away. While Nic Claxton is an incredibly impactful defensive player, Wolf could help stretch out Brooklyn's front court while greeting opposing defenses with a challenging change of pace.