Who is The Brooklyn Nets' Top Perimeter Defender?
As the 2025-2026 NBA season approaches, the Brooklyn Nets are having new faces fit into new roles during this transitional phase of their organization.
While Nic Claxton is one of the top defending big men in the NBA, the Nets will also need a player they can rely on to keep up with some of the league’s top players on the perimeter.
With the development of the squad’s younger players and the acquisition of some skilled veterans, Nets on SI takes a look at who could step up into that role.
Terance Mann
As one of the veterans Brooklyn traded for over the summer, Mann will likely step into a demanding role right away as the Nets’ younger guards continue to develop and gain a sense of comfort with the physicality of the professional level.
Last season, Mann ranked above average among NBA players in defensive versatility, deflections, and rim protection (percentage of contestable shot attempts), according to Crafted NBA. Throughout his time with the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, Mann served as a reliable perimeter defender, being tasked with guarding shiftier players like Stephen Curry and even larger, more crafty ball handlers like Luka Dončić.
As an experienced and accomplished veteran who has matched up against some of the league’s top guards, Mann is the most qualified player on the roster to fill that spot.
Ben Saraf
While the Nets rookies’ performance in the Las Vegas Summer League indicates that they have a ways to go from being reliable NBA players, Saraf’s overseas professional experience and size may give him a head start over most of his new teammates.
During the FIBA U18 EuroBasket Championship, Saraf was named the tournament’s MVP after leading all players with four steals per game. Unlike the Nets’ other rookies, Saraf already has several years of overseas professional playing experience. Last season, Saraf was second on his team in steals per game (1.3) while helping Ratiopharm Ulm reach the Basketball Bundesliga Finals.
It might take some time for Saraf to feel comfortable dealing with the game speed and physical nature of the NBA, but his 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame makes him an ideal candidate to be a strong perimeter defender for years to come.
Tyson Etienne
Certainly the most underrated player on this list, Etienne was Brooklyn’s top perimeter defender from a statistical perspective last season during the few games he was available.
Among all eligible guards on the team, Etienne allowed the lowest true shooting percentage (42.1%) and effective field goal percentage (42.1%), while also recording the highest steal percentage (2.2%) on the team.
Although Etienne resigned with the Nets on a Two-Way contract this offseason, his defensive strengths could earn him a permanent spot on Brooklyn's roster.