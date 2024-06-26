Why Nets Don't Have Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. However, the team hosting the draft doesn't happen to have a pick this year.
As of now, the Nets won't have a pick going into the draft, which will have the first round tonight and the second round tomorrow afternoon. The Nets could trade into the draft, but they have already traded their 2024 selections to get out of it for the time being.
Brooklyn traded its first-round pick to the Houston Rockets in early 2021 as part of the James Harden blockbuster deal. While Harden only played for the Nets for a little over a year, Brooklyn's future was compromised to get him. The Nets sent a 2022 first-round draft selection (which became Tari Eason), a 2024 first-round draft selection, a 2026 first-round draft selection, and the right to swap first-round draft selections in 2021 (unused), 2023 (unused), 2025, and 2027.
While the Nets traded for some of those picks back in a blockbuster deal last night, that doesn't impact their 2024 selection. Furthermore, the deal with the New York Knicks in dishing out Mikal Bridges did not involve any picks in today's draft.
The Nets also once had the rights to the No. 32 overall pick, which was traded to them by the Washington Wizards in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooklyn then traded a package that included this pick and DeAndre Jordan to the Detroit Pistons in September 2021 for Sekou Doumboya and Jahlil Okafor. That pick is now in the Utah Jazz's hands after a deal made before this year's deadline.
The Nets' own second-round pick was also traded to the Rockets five days after the previous deal that included Doumbouya in a package to Houston. The Rockets then traded that pick (No. 39 overall) to the Memphis Grizzlies for Steven Adams in February 2024.
The Nets will likely leave this draft without a pick, unless they make a deal to get back in it.
