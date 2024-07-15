Why Nets Should Not Trade Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets are holding on to Ben Simmons and his $40 million salary for the upcoming season in case they need to match salaries for a trade later this offseason or before February's deadline.
However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes opines that it may be smart for the Nets to keep Simmons on the roster for the time being.
"We love a strong commitment to either going for it or bottoming out around here, so the Nets get high marks across the board. If forced to be critical, maybe we need to start with the fact that Ben Simmons is still on Brooklyn's payroll," Hughes writes. "Brooklyn isn't trying to win in 2024-25, so Simmons' presence doesn't matter as much as it otherwise might."
However, Simmons' contract, even with a $40 million price tag, might not be the worst out there on the open market given the fact that it expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.
"Who knows? Brooklyn might even get an incoming asset if it swaps Simmons for a deal even more out of favor than his own. So far, though, nobody's biting," Hughes continued.
Brooklyn is in a position to where it doesn't need to be pressured to go with any move one way or the other going into next season. The 2024-25 campaign is simply about improving the young talent on the roster and everything beyond that doesn't hold a do-or-die mindset.
