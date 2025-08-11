Why Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Target a Star Without a Plan
The Brooklyn Nets have the tools to rebuild organically and develop homegrown talent for years to come. After a failed superstar experiment with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to start the decade, it seems like the Nets are done with name chasing, at least for the moment.
Brooklyn has an immense amount of draft capital from 2026 onward, and just brought in five first-round picks to make their debut this season. While many thought the organization would make a major move after stocking up on selections leading up to draft night, the Nets are focused on getting as many young names on the roster as they can.
Nevertheless, the superstar rumors have not let up. Brooklyn was linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo through the early offseason, while other players, like Trae Young, have been associated with the team.
The Nets have the assets to go after either, or even both, but they can also stay put and rebuild the 'right way.' Organizations like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics have proven that sticking with young draft picks and developing talent is more efficient than selling your future to win now. Teams like the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns can attest to that.
Brooklyn got itself out of a murky situation when it decided to trade Durant, Irving, and James Harden within a year. General manager Sean Marks has been focused on getting back pieces for the future, and while it looks like the team will be at the bottom of the NBA standings this year, it can pay off in an instant.
But let's say the Nets end up getting sucked into the rumors and pool assets for a superstar once again. It doesn't seem likely right now, but the short-term benefits could be too good to pass up. If, say, a player like Antetokounmpo ends up eying Brooklyn, there needs to be more than just getting one star.
This isn't to call for the Nets to sell their future for a superteam, but rather to follow a specific formula. Bill Simmons, former ESPN analyst and CEO of The Ringer, came up with a championship blueprint that follows many winners of the last few NBA Finals.
Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and so on have had this specific formula align with the roster, and it has paid dividends. The Nets, who could be in the running for an All-NBA star, should build on one acquisition by surrounding their next superstar with great role players and perhaps one other All-Star, not multiple All-NBA players like they did in the past.
This is all speculation, in the end. Brooklyn may not have to use this formula for a few years and could be looking for its next big name through the draft. However, if the Nets end up going all in on their next superstar, multiple moves have to follow, but they can't be too big and too taxing.