Why Nets Signed Former Pistons PG Killian Hayes
The Brooklyn Nets are adding to their roster, signing point guard Killian Hayes to a one-year deal.
Hayes, who turns 23 years old today, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, but his tenure with the franchise wasn't very successful.
He played in just 26 games for the Pistons in his first season, failing to convince the team that he could be the point guard of the future. The Pistons then drafted Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick the following year, and that sent Hayes' career on a difficult path.
While Hayes still had chances to shine for the Pistons, it was clear that he was not going to be part of Detroit's long-term plans. In the middle of this past season, the Pistons decided to cut ties early and waive him.
So, why are the Nets taking a shot on him? But perhaps the more appropriate question should be "why not?"
The Nets are a team not focused as much on results this season as much as development, and Hayes is a player who could use some developing. Hayes had enough potential to be a top-10 pick just four years ago, and he's young enough to where he can still learn and grow in the NBA.
The move holds very little risk for the Nets, who could still benefit if Hayes begins to look more like the lottery pick he was when he was coming into the league. Worst case scenario? Hayes doesn't play and the Nets are wasting a roster spot. If he plays and he continues to be a subpar player, then the Nets were going to be bad anyway.
Either way, the Nets only have something to gain with this move, making it a positive one.
