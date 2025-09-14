Why Ricky Council IV is Brooklyn's Most Underrated Offseason Acquisition
Throughout this offseason, the Brooklyn Nets have welcomed many newcomers both through the draft, trades and free agency. Out of all the acquisitions, most of the spotlight will be on former NBA champion Michael Porter Jr, and Brooklyn's five first-round picks.
However, one free agent who quietly joined the team back in August could go on to be the team's most underrated offseason move. After spending the past two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, shooting guard Ricky Council IV signed a one-year contract with the Nets on Aug.1.
What To Expect from Council IV
The 6-foot-6 shooting guard made 12 starts while appearing in 73 games for Philadelphia last season, averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 38.2% from the field.
While his statistics won't make your jaw drop, Council IV stepped up for Philadelphia toward the end of the season when All-Stars like Tyrese Maxey and Paul George had to shut their season down due to injuries. Throughout the month of March, he raised his averages to 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists per game.
He has also showcased his ability as a willing and high-energy perimeter defender, which stands out among Brooklyn's relatively inexperienced roster of guards who will have to get accustomed to the NBA's level of physicality. According to CraftedNBA, Council IV ranked in the NBA's 85th percentile for defensive versatility.
Last season, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse regularly praised Council IV's work ethic and defensive abilities throughout the year. After receiving increased minutes during the second half of the season, Nurse explained that Council IV was reaping the benefits. of his hard work.
"Ricky is an incredible athlete, who plays really hard, he makes things happen, he uses that to be a defender and a rebounder first and foremost," Nurse said. "I've said it about him a lot but he does everything hard, every day, every walk through, every practice, he's focused and ready to go. It's good to see him reap some rewards from that."
While Council IV may not be expected to step into a key scoring role, he could end up as one of Brooklyn's most impactful players on the bench, providing a spark with his intensity and defensive presence. With players like Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. expected to lead the way on the offensive end, surrounding them with selfless players like Council IV help provide the Nets with balance and versatility.