Why the Nets Could Be a Trade Partner to Watch for the Celtics
When the Nets moved to Brooklyn, some of their first major offseason moves came while partnering with the Boston Celtics over a decade ago. As the Nets emerge as an ideal landing spot for any team looking to shed some salary, there’s a chance they could be doing business with Boston again.
One player to keep an eye on is Anfernee Simons, who Boston has reportedly been exploring trade options for since he was traded from the Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday.
In a post to The Third Apron newsletter, NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan named Brooklyn as a potential suitor for Simons, explaining that Boston would fall below the luxury tax line and dodge a projected $70.75 million tax penalty if he were traded to the Nets.
Simons was Portland's leading scorer last season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc. His best game of the season came against the Philadelphia 76ers, when he scored 34 points on 50% shooting while grabbing four rebounds, dishing out three assists and notching two steals.
Over the past three seasons, Simmons has blossomed into a 20+ point per game scorer. The best season of his career came during the 2023-2024 campaign, when he averaged a career-high 22.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Ahead of the 2022-2023 season, he re-signed with the Trail Blazers on a four-year, $100 million deal.
While his explosive scoring ability is intriguing, especially for a team that has lacked offensive firepower, the move would only make real sense if Cam Thomas doesn't return. While the Nets don't seem to be making much progress in offseason talks with Thomas, he also doesn't seem to have many other options up to this point.
With Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. already on the roster, Simons would likely come off the bench. If the Nets were to commit to a contract of that size, it'd make more sense to use it on a proven distributor who can run the offense or a frontcourt piece to pair with Nic Claxton in the paint.