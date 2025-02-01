Will Nets Trade Day'Ron Sharpe?
The Brooklyn Nets are just days away from the trade deadline, which means some players on the roster could be entering their final games with the team.
That includes backup center Day'Ron Sharpe, who is considered to be one of the likeliest players traded, according to Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale.
"Most of the Brooklyn Nets' business may already be done after shipping out Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schröder. And though they are clear sellers, their position is somewhat complicated by sitting within $1 million of the luxury tax and the fact that they've (so far) only taken back expiring money in deals," Favale writes.
"Sharpe seems like the most likely name to go. Plenty of squads are hunting for bigs, and he's a free agent after this season."
Sharpe, 23, is averaging 7.7 points per game this season for the Nets while grabbing 6.3 rebounds. He is a player who can give a team a decent amount of depth and could eye a backup role for a contending team.
Sharpe is a restricted free agent this offseason as a former first-round pick, which could intrigue teams as they will have the upper hand on him in free agency.
It will be a difficult choice for the Nets either way, but it will come down to what offers are there for him. If there is something worth going for, the Nets shouldn't hesitate to make it happen.
The Nets are back in action tonight as they take on the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.