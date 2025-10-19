Will Nets' Cam Thomas Deliver in Make-or-Break Season?
The Brooklyn Nets’ offseason took an interesting turn because of one player, but that situation might resolve itself before it becomes an issue again in 2026.
Last season, the Nets were among the worst teams in the league. While Dennis Schroder and others led an early-season surge that helped keep Brooklyn in postseason contention for much of the year, eventually the team settled for a tank.
Although Schroder was arguably the most notable player on the team throughout that stretch because of his veteran leadership and resurgent play, another Net was only really involved for that portion of the year in Cam Thomas. Making appearances in 17 of Brooklyn’s first 18 games before missing all but eight games the rest of the year, Thomas was a key piece of the Nets’ early-season success and was having the best season of his young career.
Averaging 24 points and 3.8 assists, Thomas might have been setting himself up for a nice payday in free agency. However, his ability to stay on the floor for only 25 games might have cost him heavily. Add in that Thomas didn’t get a full season of opportunity to try and overcome the criticisms that he’s received throughout his career, and hr only ended up landing the qualifying offer over the summer.
Coming into this season, Thomas is on a one-year deal with unrestricted free agency ahead. In all likelihood, the LSU product will be looking to show his worth every time he steps on the court this season.
Assuming he can stay healthy, Thomas might be able to establish himself as the Nets’ best player. After back-to-back seasons of averaging at least 20 points a night, another leap from Thomas could quickly end any doubts about his worth in the league.
Still, there are valid concerns about his shot selection and ability to play winning basketball. While the second point won’t have a chance to change much, given Brooklyn’s tanking, a renewed focus on playmaking and setting up teammates could deliver him a nice contract and improve his career outlook.
There’s no doubt that Thomas has an incredible ability to score the ball. However, showcasing other parts of his game and proving that he can contribute to winning at the highest level will need to be on display over the next few years, beginning with 2025-26.
If Thomas can’t change the narratives surrounding his game this season, though, he might not be afforded another opportunity like the one he has in Brooklyn for the next 82 games.