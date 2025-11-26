Brooklyn Nets Need to Move on From Cam Thomas

The Brooklyn Nets have had an intriguing start to the season, but they have a clear move to make this season.

Over the first month of the year, the Nets have looked just like the team most expected. Sitting at only three wins, they have established themselves as one of the league’s worst teams and a clear contender for the top pick in next June’s draft.

While the Nets have been bad on the floor, there have been some bright spots throughout the struggles. Michael Porter Jr. has continued to star in an increased role, some of Brooklyn’s rookies have shown some intriguing flashes and the Nets’ other new veterans have had a desirable impact thus far.

Another bright spot for Brooklyn is that Cam Thomas has missed the past three weeks. Sure, Thomas has been a solid scorer in Brooklyn, and his style of play would be perfect for a tank commander type of role. However, he does nothing to help Brooklyn in this rebuild outside of ensuring some extra losses.

He takes touches away from some of the younger guys and Porter, while not doing much to get those guys involved. While Thomas only went a couple of weeks before suffering an injury this season, it was quite clear in his limited time on the floor why the Nets wouldn’t give him anything close to his desired contract in the offseason.

Considering that the Nets have seen what they have without him yet again, it’s hard to think of any reason why they would even want him on the floor again this season. Still recovering from his injury, it’s entirely possible that Thomas has already played his last game in a Brooklyn jersey.

Eligible to be traded in December, Thomas will need to prove to teams around the league that he is worthy of another contract when he hits unrestricted free agency next summer. Considering his play doesn’t do much to contribute to any sort of winning basketball, he might be desperate to stick around with the Nets for the rest of the season so his counting stats at least look good.

At worst, Brooklyn might have to keep Thomas around for the rest of the season before letting him walk next summer. Of course, that’s not exactly the worst outcome with how the Nets are still trying to lose.

However, keeping Thomas around beyond this season would be a massive mistake for Sean Marks and company.