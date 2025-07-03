With Tyson Etienne Signing, Nets’ Roster May Be Set for 2025-26 Season
On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets filled one of their two-way spots by re-signing Wichita State product Tyson Etienne.
Etienne made seven appearances for Brooklyn toward the end of the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 7.9 points in 21.6 minutes of action. The Nets and head coach Jordi Fernandez will look to continue developing the 25-year-old this offseason, but the transaction may signal more than just a progression project.
Once Cam Thomas' presumed new contract is finalized (if in fact it does end up coming together), Brooklyn's 2025-26 roster may be finalized.
The Nets began the free agency period by exercising team options on Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Drew Timme and Jalen Wilson, locking in four roster spots with familiar faces rather than going after outside pieces.
Then, Brooklyn inked Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe to new deals after not extending either player their qualifying offers, bringing the total of retained players to six.
And then of course, on Monday, Etienne was brought back, albeit on a two-way deal.
These moves all signal Fernandez's desire to build a culture around continuity, but also limit the Nets' roster flexibility in free agency.
Outside of an unforeseen fallout with Thomas or another shakeup via trade, next year's roster could be set.
League rules only allow for 15 players to be on the active roster at one time, and through the 2025 NBA Draft and free agency, the Nets' front office filled 12 of those spots.
Nic Claxton remains as the team's starting big man, and the presence of Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead brings the total to 15, meaning someone will lose their spot if a Thomas deal gets done.
Fans will have to wait until training camp concludes to see who makes the final roster ahead of the beginning of the regular season, but it seems unlikely Brooklyn will make any more additions once Thomas is re-signed.
The Nets aren't expected to compete next season, so there isn't an urgent need to fill any holes they may have. Brooklyn's primary goal will be to continue forming its identity while developing the young guys, which starts during summer league on July 10 in Las Vegas.